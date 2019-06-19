Bonnie Gay Woods Downey, age 69, of Pleasureville, was born on January 5, 1950, in Shelbyville to the late Thomas Woods and Virginia Beutel Woods. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Downey Sr. of Pleasureville; two sons, Ray Downey Jr. (Shawna) of Pleasureville and Marvin Thomas Downey (Karla) of Midway; one daughter, Tammie Jimenez (Ricardo) of Sulphur; one brother, Jesse B. Woods of Pleasureville; five sisters, Rose Roberts of Eminence, Diane Adams (Scott) of Campbellsburg, Evelyn Downey of Pleasureville, Connie Straughn (Donald) of Pleasureville and Debbie Calvert of Shelbyville; and grandchildren, Ricardo Jimenez Jr., Ray Jimenez, Miguel Jimenez, Kourtney Jude, Kaitlin Downey and Jordan Stanley.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Danielle Williamson.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Paul Briscoe, pastor of Lockport Baptist Church officiated. Burial was in Eminence Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ricardo Jimenez Jr., Ray Jimenez, Miguel Jimenez, Jordan Stanley, Coleman Downey and Tim Calvert.
Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from June 19 to June 26, 2019