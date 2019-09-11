Bradley Ray Bramblett, age 49, of Pleasureville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Aldridge Bramblett of Pleasureville.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gayle Thomas Bramblett.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Services were officiated by Rev. Matt Hatton, pastor of Orville Baptist Church. Burial was in Lebanon Community Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019