Brenda Henderson, age 69, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday October 8, 2020, in Louisville. She was a member of Grace Assembly of God in Shelbyville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Catherine Shake; and a brother, Kenneth Shake.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ray Henderson of Shelbyville; her sons, Douglas Eades (Lovela) of Jeffersontown and Tony Henderson (Jacqui) of Frankfort; granddaughters, Alyssa and Mikaela Henderson; and a brother, James Lloyd Shake of Columbus, Ohio.

Family and friends will meet at the Cropper Cemetery in Cropper at 2:45 p.m. on Friday October 16, 2020, for a 3 p.m. graveside service and interment with Pastor Darrell Biram officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Grace Assembly of God General Fund P.O. Box 1183 Shelbyville, Ky. 40066.

Shannon Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.

