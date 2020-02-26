Brian Scott Nation, age 40, of Eminence, passed at his home on Monday, February 17, 2020. A native of Bagdad, Scott was the son of Connie Brown Nation and the late Steve Cook. Scott was a graduate of Shelby County High School. Scott was formerly employed as a machine operator at ACB Metals in Eminence. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing softball, cooking and spending time with his son, Braylon and his nephew, Elijah. One sister, Amanda Carter Nation, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Keleigh Byers of Eminence; his son, Braylon Morris Owens of Eminence; his mother, Connie Nation of Eminence; his sister, Adrienne Bardin (Marty) of Pleasureville; his brother, Steven Tyler Cook (Heather Grigsby) of Campbellsville; six nieces and nephews, Taylor Bardin, Elijah Cook, Jayden Akins, Cameron Taylor, Serenity Taylor and Jackson Grigsby; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cremation has been selected. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. A private family interment of the cremated remains will occur later.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to The Healing Place, 105 Hiestand Farm Rd., Campbellsville, Ky. 42718.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www. webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020