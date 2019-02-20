Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE DEROSSETT. View Sign

Bruce Douglas Derossett, age 60, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Bruce David and Anna Elizabeth Fryman Derossett, he was a member of New Castle United Methodist Church. Bruce was a farmer and a buyer for Purnell Sausage Company for several years. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Eric David Derossett.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Derossett of New Castle; sons, Greg Derossett and Holly of New Castle and Daryl Derossett and Carrie of Glasgow; brothers, Jerry Wayne Derossett and Judy of Louisville, David Hargis Derossett and Debbie of New Castle and Michael Lee Derossett and Patricia of New Castle; and grandchildren, Taylor Ray, Callie Derossett and Tillman Derossett.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home Bro. Cory Murashige officiated with Rev. Garry Polston assiting. Interment was at New Castle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Fryman, Robert Derossett, Steve Derossett, Derek Tingle, Jason Heath, Kyle Atchison and Justin Atchison.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Castle United Methodist Church.