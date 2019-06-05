Carolyn Ann (Lockwood) Booher, age 73, of Smithfield passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was a member of the New Castle First Baptist Church. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Irene Catherine Conway Lockwood and was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Z. Booher.

She is survived by daughters, Tish Stewart (Tim) of New Castle and Tina Spencer of Smithfield; son, Dewayne Booher (Liesa) of La Grange; brothers, Joseph W. Lockwood (Sue) of Indiana and Ralph Lockwood (Katherine) of Mt. Washington; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Booher, Austin Thomas, Jessica Booher, Kelsey Thomas, Annastasjia Booher, Aspen Ellis and Keagan Booher; two step-grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Stewart; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Allen Lockwood, Jeremy Booher, Austin Thomas, Michael Stewart, Ryan Stewart and Keagan Booher. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Dr. Dave Charlton, pastor of First Christian Church, Shelbyville will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., #104, Louisville, Ky. 40223.