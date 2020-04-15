Carolyn Wassum Skeen Damron, age 74, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. A native of Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Ernest and Helen Marie Gillespie Wassum. Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Wendell Skeen and her second husband Charles Damron.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Manley (Richie) of Frankfort and Alisa Borders (Eric) of Catlettsburg; son, Eddie Skeen (Becky) of Smithfield; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Private graveside services were held at New Castle Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020