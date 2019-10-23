Carolyn Giltner, age 89, of Cardiff, California (formerly of Eminence) passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Carolyn enjoyed a long and happy life. She was the daughter of the late Scottie Roberts and William Junius Arnold; she was an avid bridge player and was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club for many years. She was a founding board member of Shelby County Community Theatre and a member of Eminence Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fairleigh Giltner and her son, William Fairleigh Giltner Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, June Giltner Greenwell of Lexington and Carol Giltner Gallagher of Del Mar, California; son, Robert Carleton Giltner of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Stephanie Greenwell Harris of Shelbyville, Elizabeth Pate Giltner of Pacific Palisades, California, Zachary William Giltner of Knoxville, Tennessee, Robert Carleton Giltner Jr. of Louisville and John Miller Giltner of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; great-grandsons, Aaron Clay Harris and Ryan Carter Harris of Shelbyville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Eminence Christian Church. Burial followed in Eminence Cemetery. Afterward, a reception celebrating Carolyn's life was held at 4 until 6 p.m. at Kate's in Shelbyville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Eminence Christian Church at 5333 South Main Street, Eminence, Ky. 40019 or Shelby Community Theatre at 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065.
Arrangements were entrusted to Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home (prewitts.com).
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019