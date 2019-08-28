Carroll Carter, age 87, of Pleasureville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul Simpson and Corte Lee Carter.
He is survived by six daughters, Carrollean Klapel of Charlestown, Indiana, Colleen Carter of Carrollton, Martha Jo Case of Pendleton, Debbie Carter of Pleasureville, Linda Carter of Eminence and Denise Powell of Pleasureville; five sons, David Carter of New Castle, Ricky Carter of Bethlehem, Willie Carter of New Castle, George Jones of Frankfort and Jerry Jones of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jacky Newton of Franklinton Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019