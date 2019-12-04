Carroll Chase Shannon, age 34, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, due to a motor vehicle accident in Shelbyville. He was a native of Shelby County and had been employed as a production associate at Martinrea. He loved spending time rabbit hunting, fishing and working on cars but mostly, he loved his family, especially spending time with his three children.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Ashley Shannon of Smithfield; his children, Carroll Chase "CJ" Shannon, Kyleigh Jean Shannon and Payton Rebecca Shannon all of Smithfield; his parents, Mark and Lisa Shannon of Shelbyville; his brother, Brett Shannon (Elizabeth) of Bagdad; his niece, Destiny Marie Kendall of Indianapolis; his father-in-law, Robert Rowlett and his mother-in-law, Shannon Aldridge both of Deputy, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Shelby Christian Church. Bro. Dave Hamlin officiated. Burial was in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019