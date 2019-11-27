Catherine N. Neal, age 95, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Crestview Center. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Perrin and Mary Jane Ebersbaker Newton, and the widow of Melvin Harrod and of S. J. Neal. She was a member of the Indian Fork Baptist Church, she was formerly active in the W.M.U., and a former G. A. leader. She was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. A member and past president of both Shelby County Homemakers and Henry County Homemakers, her memberships also once included the Christian Women's Fellowship. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a fantastic cook.
Her survivors include her daughter, Diane H. Goode and her husband, Charles of Prospect; her stepson, Mike Neal and his wife, Cheryl, of Frankfort; her stepdaughter, Pat White and her husband, John, of Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Amy Jarboe and Emily Goode; her step-grandchildren, Anisa Rogers, John White III, Matthew Neal, Rachel Taylor, and Angela McCorkle; her great-grandchildren, Rebecca Jarboe, Elizabeth Jarboe, and Charles Wesley Jarboe; and several step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Reverend Josh Rucker officiated. Interment was in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Indian Fork Baptist Church 6608 Bagdad Road, Bagdad Ky. 40003. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019