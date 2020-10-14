CATHERINE TUGEND

Catherine M. Colie Tugend, age 69, of Campbellsburg passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was a caretaker for many and was a member of The Hills Church, Campbellsburg. Catherine was the daughter of the late Herbert Sr. and Margaret McCarty Colie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Tugend Sr.; daughter, Lisa Ann Tugend; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Lynn Tugend.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Smith (Kenneth) of Exeter, Pennsylvania; her son, Richard W. Tugend Jr. of Campbellsburg; sisters, Elizabeth Gladkowski (Duke) of Florida and Sharon Julius (Michael) of Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania; brother, Herbert Colie, Jr. (Lydia) of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Bubba, Nate, Justin and Katrina; three great-grandchildren, Ari, V and Al; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at The Hills Church, Campbellsburg. Pastor Nate Roemer, pastor of The Hills Church, will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at The Hills Church.
Casket bearers will be Bubba Corvinus, Justin Smith, Kenny Smith, Nathan Tugend, Daniel Robinson and Robin White.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Hills Church, 9255 Main Street, Campbellsburg, Ky. 40011 or American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., #104, Louisville, Ky. 40223.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.