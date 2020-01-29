Charles Joseph Kinslow, age 62, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was the son on the late Charles Francis Kinslow and Mahala Joe Roberts Kinslow.
He is survived by two sisters, Martha Alice Smith of Lyons, New York and Madolyn Smith Golden of Bethlehem; four brothers, Charles Richard Kinslow of The Villages, Florida, Wesley Park Smith of Bethlehem, Freddie Wayne Smith of Louisville and Harry Dale Smith of Bethlehem.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with Rev. Charles Austin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral services.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020