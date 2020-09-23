CHARLES PHILLIPS

Charles Frederick Phillips, age 92, of the Defoe community of Pleasureville, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. He was the son of the late Phillip Nash Phillips and Rosalyn Butt Davis Phillips. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he served in Germany during World War II.

He is survived by three nieces, Susan Shiralaw of Chaska, MN, Beth Middleton of Palm Harbor, FL, and Barbara Miles of Lexington; and many friends.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Defoe Cemetery. Rev. Carl Leslie Rucker officiated. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.

