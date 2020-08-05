CHARLES RUCKER

Charles Ray "Popsicle" Rucker, age 70, of Pleasureville passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Eva J. Rucker. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church at Defoe. Dedicated to his country, he faithfully served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A tremendous bowler in his time, he bowled three perfect games throughout his life and received solicitations to join the Professional Bowling Association. A retired employee of General Electric, he took great pride in woodworking that included refurnishing furniture and building birdhouses. He also enjoyed fishing.
His survivors include his special friends and caretakers, whom he referred to as his sisters, Sharon Baader of Eminence, Beverly Endris of Pleasureville and Rhonda Martin of Pleasureville; and several cousins.
Memorial graveside services will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Dutch Tract Cemetery in Pleasureville with the Reverend Jerry Anderson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Union Baptist Church, in care of Sue Hill, 11135 Castle Highway, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057.
