Charles Wayne "Charlie" Taylor, age 71, of Eminence, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Charlie was a United States Army veteran. He was previously the owner/operator of Chat-N-Nibble, loved fishing, farming and racing horses. Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth "Midget" Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Houser Taylor of Eminence; son, Charles F. Taylor (Jennifer) of Louisville; step-daughter, Beth Ann Davis (John) of Eminence; step-son, Chris Kirchner of Coxs Creek; father, Dillard Taylor of Sligo; sister, Linda Gross of Sligo; brother, Kenny Taylor (Connie) of Pendleton; six grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nick Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in Henry County Local from May 8 to May 15, 2019