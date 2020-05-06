Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES YOUNT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Louis Yount, age 69, passed away on April 22, 2020, near his home in Albertville, Alabama. Charles, a lover of music and nature, was born July 3, 1950, to the late Charles Hudson and Edenah Henderson Yount. He attended Morehead University, served stateside with the National Guard and was owner of Gro Green Specialities, a landscape and lawn maintenance company he founded.

Charles fought a long battle with rare blood disorders that culminated in surgery for removal of clots from his heart and lungs. He had great faith, saying: "God won't take me 'till he's ready for me". Charles was a member and deacon of Albertville First Baptist Church, Albertville, Al.

Sharon Cole Yount, his loving wife of 49 years, survives. Also surviving: his daughter, Lisa Yount Burroughs, her husband, Jamey and their children, Charlotte, Beau, and Georgia of Pinson, Alabama; his son, Joseph Charles Yount, his wife, Andrea and their children Olivia, Ella, and Eli of Sri Lanka; siblings, Jane Y. Maskalick and Judy Y. Lyons of Lexington, Ky. and John R. Yount and Helen Y. Richardson of Pleasureville; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held April 24, 2020, in Albertville with his wife, daughter and her family in attendance. A memorial service for family and friends is to be at his church in Albertville when Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.

