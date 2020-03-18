Cheryl Yvette Abrams Chisholm, age 62, of Pleasureville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital following a brief illness. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late Allene Gilreath Butjeric and Jessie Earl Abrams.
She is survived by her husband, Danney L. Chisholm of Pleasureville; four sons, J. R. Danney Chisholm of Pleasureville, Dustin Chisholm of Pendleton, Dack Chisholm of Smithfield and Dain Chisholm of Pleasureville.
Cremation has been selected. No services are planned at this time.
Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020