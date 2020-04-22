Chris W. Cavanaugh, age 32, of Pleasureville passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was a native of Adams, Wisconsin. He was a Henry County graduate of 2006. Chris was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Viper Willis Cavanaugh; and his parents: Jerry and Shirley Cavanaugh of Port Royal.
Private funeral services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Mike Frey, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial was in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020