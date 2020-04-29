Chris Kenneth Pape, age 86, of Pendleton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Christian George Pape and Louise Ingold Haas Pape Bradley. Chris served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Stucker Pape of Pendleton; and children, Chris K. Pape III of Louisville, Dana M. Delancey of Greenwood, Indiana, Joseph K. Pape of La Grange and Kristina L. Pape LaFever of Sulphur.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020