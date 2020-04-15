Christopher Thomas McClamroch, age 37, of Eminence, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Chris was a 2000 Graduate of Eminence High School and 2004 Graduate of EKU with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett Green, James and Dee McClamroch; and an uncle, David W. Green.
He is survived by his parents, Donna and Scott McClamroch of Eminence; one brother, Brian McClamroch of Eminence; his grandmother, Patricia Green of Louisville; aunts, Patti (Jeff) Litsey of Louisville and Cindy (Tip) Kockentiet of Crestwood; uncle, James (Margie) McClamroch of Louisville; and several cousins.
There will be a private funeral service held at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Henry Trimble County Animal Shelter.
Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020