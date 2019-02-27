Clarence Lee Gilbert, age 91, of the Orville community of Henry County, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 20, 1928, in Gest, and was the son of the late James Daniel Gilbert and Beatrice Lee Gilbert. He was a farmer and a member of Orville Baptist Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARENCE GILBERT.
He is survived by his three daughters, Bettina Raisor (Doug) of Gest, Regina O'Brien (Robbie) of Orville and Angela Hayden (Steve) of Gest; one sister, Barbara Lou Myers of La Grange; seven grandchildren, Kevin Raisor (Stephanie), Amy Treece (Scot), Shana Merritt (Travis), Joshua Raisor (Becca), Jaron Hayden, LeeAnn O'Brien and Hayli Hayden; and eight great-grandchildren, Shelby Treece, Savannah Taylor, Gary Raisor, Addisyn Taylor, Ethan Merritt, Sara Treece, Tough Webster and Remi Raisor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Jones Gilbert; and brother, Thomas Elwood Gilbert.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Robbie Munson officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were Elbert Webb, Jerry Godbey, Larry Chisholm, Tommy Chisholm, George Bohannon, Damon Byrd, Wilbert Perkins, Buddy Moberly and Gayle Harper. Active pallbearers were Billy Bramblett, Jody Bramblett, Greg Hutcherson, Tim Robinson, Brian McGuire and David Raisor.
Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019