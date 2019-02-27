Claudean (Leach) Jones, age 82, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Claude and Belvie Baize Leach.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Crist of Louisville; and sons, James Stanley Jones of Evansville, Indiana and Danny Lee Jones of Bedford.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Nathan Davenport officiated. Interment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019