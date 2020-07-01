CLAUDETTE HIGGINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLAUDETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Smith Higgins, age 85, of Eminence passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Frances Fisher Smith Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Roy James Higgins of Eminence; daughters, Sheila Burks of Jeffersontown and Barbara Moore of Eminence; and a son, Andre Hayden of La Grange.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. and Rev. Robert Fields, assisted by Sister Doris Harris.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Eminence Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved