CLAUDETTE HIGGINS

Claudette Smith Higgins, age 85, of Eminence passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Frances Fisher Smith Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Roy James Higgins of Eminence; daughters, Sheila Burks of Jeffersontown and Barbara Moore of Eminence; and a son, Andre Hayden of La Grange.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. and Rev. Robert Fields, assisted by Sister Doris Harris.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Eminence Cemetery.

