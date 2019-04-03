Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Colston "Cole" Edward Melton, age 14 of Pendleton, peacefully passed away on March 19, 2019.

Cole is survived by loving parents, Kim and Tom Melton; three sisters, Tabitha (Kyle) Black, Elizabeth (David) Tindle and Samantha Melton, two brothers, Austin Williams and Landon Melton; two nieces, Jaycee Roberts and Brayah Kleitz; grandparents, Bonnie (Carl) White, Jean Melton and Bruce Williams; two aunts, Missy (Chico) Ortiz and Missy (John) Wheeler; one uncle, Joey Williams; along with several cousins. He also had two fur babies Bella and Crash. Cole was preceded in death by Dale Collins (grandmother) and Eddie Melton (grandfather).

As big as Cole's heart is he also has a spunky personality and loved to pester his siblings. We will always remember Cole for his shy smile, mischievous character and his love for all outdoors. He loved boating, baseball, fishing and especially hunting. He was a gentle soul with a bright future and even though his life was cut short he made an impact on everyone he met. Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019

