CYNTHIA MUELLER
Cynthia "Cyndi" Mueller, age 54, of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UK Hospital in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Kerry Kyle and Esther Elizabeth Shelton Cravens.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Mueller of Frankfort; daughters, Stephanie Wilson of Harrodsburg and Jessica Payton of Danville; sons, Steven Dean of Richmond, Cary Wylie of Richmond, Paul Wylie of Harrodsburg and Jacob Wylie of Liberty.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston of Eminence.

Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
