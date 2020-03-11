Daisy B. Stivers, age 94, of La Grange, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dea R. and Lydia McClellan Garret, she worked for Eminence Speaker for over 18 years and was a member of Eminence Baptist Church. Daisy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stivers; and her daughter, Ellie Husband.
She is survived by her son, Delbert A. Stivers of La Grange; grand-daughters, Andi Reyes (Andres) of Louisville and Kathy Cox (Chris) of La Grange; sister, Jessie Hanley of Louisville; brother, John T. Garrett of Somerset; and five great-granddaughters, Krista, Lydia, Samantha, Daniella and Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at noon today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sulphur Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Hosparus.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020