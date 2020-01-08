Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAMIEN SILVA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Damien was born to Francis and Lillian Silva and raised in Hawaii and Southern California before settling in Las Vegas as a young adult. Damien had a deep passion for football and cooking. He held many cooking jobs across the United States working in several different restaurants while developing his craft and love for cooking. Damien's love for his family was huge, and most important to him, followed by his love for the Dallas Cowboys and USC Trojans.

Damien is proceeded in death by his parents, Lillian and Francis; sister, Kara Silva; brother, Kimo Silva and sister-in-law, Chelly Silva.

Damien is survived by his daughter, Amanda Rayborn and her fiancé, Scott Norris; grandchildren, Presley Rayborn, Conneleigh Norris and Oliver Norris; brothers, Clay Silva and Francis A. Silva; sister-in-law, Tina Silva; nieces and nephews, Keoni Silva, Ikaika Dix, Chris Austin, Sarah Silva, Kayla Silva and Raina Silva.

Cremation was chosen and his family will have a celebration of life service in the spring.

The family would like to send a special thanks to all the staff at Richwood Nursing home, Hosparus Health, and family friends - Shannon Hickey, Diana Monroe, Tandy and Robbie Connelly for all of the love, care, and support towards the end of Damien's life.

Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020

