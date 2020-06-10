DARRELL OLDHAM
Darrell Bruce Oldham, age 79, of Pleasureville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Bruce Vivian and Zetta Mae Smith Oldham.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Oldham of Pleasureville; 10 children, Linda Oldham, Lisa Oldham Smith, Lori Oldham, Loren Oldham, Lonnie Oldham, Debi Geffert, Kurt Narron, Billy Narron, Helen Narron and Natalie Mayer.
Private services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home

Published in Henry County Local from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
