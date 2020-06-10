Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell Bruce Oldham, age 79, of Pleasureville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Bruce Vivian and Zetta Mae Smith Oldham.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Oldham of Pleasureville; 10 children, Linda Oldham, Lisa Oldham Smith, Lori Oldham, Loren Oldham, Lonnie Oldham, Debi Geffert, Kurt Narron, Billy Narron, Helen Narron and Natalie Mayer.

Private services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store