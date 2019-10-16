David Hargis Derossett, age 72 of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Bruce David and Anna Elizabeth Fryman Derossett. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric David Derossett.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Chadwell Derossett of New Castle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston with Bro. Cory Murashige assisting. Internment will be in New Castle Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019