Deborah Sue "Debbie" Riley Lyons, age 68, of Carrollton, formerly of Bethlehem, passed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Corydon Indiana Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Madison, Jefferson County, Indiana to R.V. and Joan Raisor Riley. Debbie was a housewife and worked various jobs over the years in Pleasureville, where she worked in food service, owned a flower and craft shop and was a teacher's aide in the Henry County school system. She was a member of Berea Christian Church near Pleasureville, and enjoyed playing the piano, playing Bunco and various card games, reading romance novels, arts and crafts, crocheting and cooking.

Survivors include her son, Larry Lynn (Jenny) Lyons of Frankfort; a sister, Tandy (John) Grooms of La Grange; a brother, Rob (Rhonda) Riley of Carrollton; and two grandchildren, McKenzie Lyons and Eli Lyons, both of Frankfort; her nieces, Ellen Riley Tipton and Jessica T. Wells; and nephew, Bobby Riley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry R. Lyons and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Hutcherson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.

www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home

809 Highland Avenue

Carrollton , KY 41008

(502) 732-4436 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019

