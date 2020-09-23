1/
DEBORAH ROBINSON
1956 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Robinson, age 64, of La Grange passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband; James "Jim" Lee Robinson.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie Burden, Chris Davidson and Lisa Jewell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
