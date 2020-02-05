Delores Kemper McGowan, age 84 of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, in Shelbyville. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Thomas Kemper and Martha Ellen Aldridge Hughes.
She is survived by one son, Kim McGowan of Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell Spencer McGowan.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home. Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiated. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020