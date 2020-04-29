Delores Wylene Edens Shuck, age 80, of Pendleton, passed at her Trimble County residence on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Loren Herbert and Hazel Faye Welch Edens.
She is survived by her husband Wilbur Arington of Pendleton; her children, Joe Shuck of Bedford, Greg Shuck of Gallatin, Tennessee, Eric Shuck of Bedford and Amanda Durand of Bedford.
All services will be private. Burial will be at Bedford Cemetery.
Ransdell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020