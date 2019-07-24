Dennis E. Yeary, age 70, of New Castle passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a lineman with BellSouth for 30 plus years and a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Castle United Methodist Church. Dennis was very active with his local chamber, community and church. He was the son of the late Lloyd Jasper and Virginia Mae Harlow Yeary and was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Yeary.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Raymer Yeary of New Castle; adopted children, Allen, Jeffrey and Phyllis Yeary; two adopted grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Cory Murashige will be officiating.
Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the Local Boy Scout Troop.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the New Castle United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 194, New Castle, Ky. 40050.
Published in Henry County Local from July 24 to July 31, 2019