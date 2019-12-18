Diana Henderson Munson, age 70, passed away in Frankfort on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in La Grange on March 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Mefford Henderson of Pleasureville. A graduate of Henry County High School and the University of Kentucky, Diana was retired from work for the Ky. Dept. of Medicaid Services. She was a longtime committee member and officer of the Kentucky Book Fair.
Diana is survived by a daughter, Susannah Munson; sister, Sandy Laughlin (Allen); and brother, James A. Henderson Sr. Services were held at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort on Saturday, December 14.
An online tribute and memorial contributions are available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
