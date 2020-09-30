DONALD BROUGHTON

Donald Ray Broughton, age 71, of the Gest community of Pleasureville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Robert Broughton and Tracy.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Broughton of Gest; and his daughter: Tonya Broughton of Gest. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Tipton.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.

