Donald Lee Burns, age 86, of Shelbyville, left this life on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Baptist Health of Louisville. Born in Frankfort, he was the son of the late Otis and Viola Smith Burns, and the widower of Lillian Powell Burns. He served in the U. S. Navy. A member of the Victory Baptist Church in Louisville, he formerly volunteered as a cook in the church homeless ministry. The co-owner and operator of the old Burns U-Totem Grocery in Eminence, he ultimately retired from Winn-Dixie. Renowned for his expertise and skill in refinishing furniture and identifying antiques, he was in the antiques business for over sixty years, and was the co-owner of Burns Antiques. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Burns Jr.; and two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his special friend, Yvonne Wilson, of Louisville; his children, Dr. Pamela Andrews and her husband, Al, of Shelbyville, Paula Burns of Florida and David Burns of Lexington. He is also fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Damien Burns and his wife, Erika, Jared Andrews and his wife, Yoshino, Emily Burke and her husband, Tyler and Sarah Andrews; and by his two great-granddaughters, Adelyn Burns and Evelyn Burke.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Private interment was in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Victory Baptist Church, 7808 Beulah Church Road, Louisville, Ky. 40228, or to the Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Boulevard, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020