Donald William Gaines Jr., "Carpet Cowboy," passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born September 30, 1967. He attended Henry County High School, and then joined the Carrollton National Guard before enlisting in the Army in 1986. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist after 6 years of service to his country, including serving in Operation Desert Storm as a cannon crewmember. He volunteered at Lake Jericho Fire Department in Smithfield, Kentucky. After opening his own business, Carpet Cowboy, he became Certified Floor Installer.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lyn; his children, Donald, Kenny (Rachel), Joseph and Jaci; his grandchildren, Serenity, Ava, and Caleb; and his brother, Doug (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his father, Donald "Dicky" William Gaines Sr., and his mother, Darlene J. Gaines. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time on Sunday, November 1, 2020, Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Scott Hart will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Gaines, Nicholas Brock, Garrett Moon, Bryce Moon, Baron Jones, Timothy Gaines, Tim Gaines and Bradley Smith.

Memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands, New Castle, Ky.

