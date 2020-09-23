DONALD MOORE

Donald Lee Moore, age 56, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Donald C. and Brenda Lee Coots Moore; he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jean Moore.

He is survived by his daughters, Carissa Nation of Campbellsburg and Caitlyn Moore of Shelbyville; and his son, Adam Moore of New Castle.

Cremation was chosen. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store