DONALD MOORE
Donald Lee Moore, age 56, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Donald C. and Brenda Lee Coots Moore; he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jean Moore.
He is survived by his daughters, Carissa Nation of Campbellsburg and Caitlyn Moore of Shelbyville; and his son, Adam Moore of New Castle.
Cremation was chosen. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
