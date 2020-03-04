Donald "Dink" Robison, age 84, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Herman and Ruth Welsh Robison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia "Polly" Robison; daughter, Alicia D. Robison Chisholm; and son, Donald Lynn Robison.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Alicia Ariel Robison-Hill of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Greg Calhoun. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020