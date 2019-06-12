Donald Ray Sams, age 79, of New Castle passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was the son of the late William Alfred and Mary Frances Smither Sams.
He is survived by his wife, Iva Harvey Sams of New Castle; his stepdaughter, Bobbie Jo Haugen of Bedford; and his stepson, Robert Bruner of Bedford.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Eminence Cross Lighthouse Church. Rev. Paul Harvey and Rev. Nathan Shaw officiated. Interment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from June 12 to June 19, 2019