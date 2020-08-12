DONALD WAINSCOTT

Donald L.Wainscott, age 75, of Turners Station, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton, in Carrollton. He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Maude Tindle Wainscott.

He is survived by his wife, the former Luanna Chilton; two sons, Ron Wainscott of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Jeff Wainscott of Turners Station.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home. Interment was at Turners Station Cemetery.



