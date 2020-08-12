1/
DONALD WAINSCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L.Wainscott, age 75, of Turners Station, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton, in Carrollton. He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Maude Tindle Wainscott.
He is survived by his wife, the former Luanna Chilton; two sons, Ron Wainscott of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Jeff Wainscott of Turners Station.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home. Interment was at Turners Station Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
7101 Campbellsburg Rd
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
(502) 532-7966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved