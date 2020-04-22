Donna Jean Ray, age 52, of Pleasureville passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ray; and her father, Owen Carrol Abbott.
She is survived by one daughter, Ashley Ray McClure of Smithfield; one son, Joshua Abbott of New Castle; and her mother, Dora (Riley) Abbott of Pleasureville.
Cremation was chosen. Private memorial graveside services will be held at a later date.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020