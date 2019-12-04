Donnie Tipton, age 79, of Port Royal, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Asa B. and Ruby Lindell Tipton, Donnie was a farmer. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, was previously a Henry County Magistrate and currently served on the Henry County School Board. Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Tipton.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Perry Tipton of Port Royal; daughter, Jenni Noel (Jeff) of Port Royal; son, Jamy Tipton (Brooke) of Kaiser, Oregon; and four grandchildren, Jake and Jaden Noel, Rebekkah Tipton and Lily Toma.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Henry County Football Touchdown Club c/o Megan Klempner, 326 South Main Street; New Castle, Ky. 40050.