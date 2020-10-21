1/
Doris E. (Popp) Coy, age 68, of La Grange, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Arletta Fink Popp.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Clark of New Castle; and sons, Michael Clark of Campbellsburg and William Clark of LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nick Coleman. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
