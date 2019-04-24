Doris Jean "Granny" Foree, age 81, of Eminence passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Louis and Rettie Frances Harp Skidmore.
She is survived by her sons, Dannie Foree Sr. of New Castle, Keevin Foree Sr. of Eminence and John Foree Jr. of Louisville; and daughters, Charlotte Tondre, Barbara Wilson King and Sarah Sharp, all of Texas.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Elder Lonnie Hardin, pastor of New Life Community Church, La Grange will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Castle IOOF Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019