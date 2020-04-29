Doris Jean Freeman Hoagland, age 88, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Nazareth Home after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's.
Doris was born December 6, 1931, to the late Charles and Golden Freeman in Paris, Tennessee. She spoke fondly of her basketball days at Grove High School and her days of growing up in Florida. She was a priest at Community of Christ Church in Louisville and was very close to her church family. She enjoyed listening to music and reminiscing about family.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Larry Hoagland; and her two sisters, Juanita Freeman and Margaret Collins.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Carol) Hoagland and James (Keven Fitzgerald) Hoagland; and her granddaughters, Amy Hoagland, Allison Hoagland and Emily Johnson.
There will be a private gravesite service at New Castle Cemetery in Henry County.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes any and all stories, photos, and memories that Doris's friends and loved ones would like to offer on the message board at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home (www.prewitts.com).
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020