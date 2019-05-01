Doris J. Callis Spillman, age 98, of Pendleton, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ovie Callis and Jenny Hundley Callis.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie B. Benz of Pendleton.
A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Reverend Earl Wayne Perry and Reverend Linda Hehl Morgan will officiate. An interment service will be held immediately following the funeral service at Sligo Cemetery.
