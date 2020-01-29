Dorothy Mae Chilton Bohannon, age 92, of Bagdad, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Eveline "Eva" Chilton, and the widow of Leon Thomas Bohannon.
She is survived by her children, Randall Bohannon of Versailles, Linda Aldridge of Bagdad and Roger Bohannon of Palm Bay, Florida.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Reverend Bill Hartung and the Reverend Ray Sullivan officiated. Interment was in Defoe Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020